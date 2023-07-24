Co Tyrone man to stand trial for alleged sexual abuse and imprisonment of daughter

A County Tyrone man facing a catalogue of charges relating to alleged coercive control of his wife and sexual abuse of his daughter, is to stand trial

The accused who is aged in his fifties but cannot be named to protect the complainants, is charged with sexual activity with a child family member and sexually assaulting her from February 2014 to December 2022.

He is further charged with unlawfully imprisoning his daughter and detaining her against her will on January 19, when he is also accused of assaulting a police officer.

In respect of his wife, the accused allegedly engaged in a course of abusive behaviour causing physical or psychological harm between February 21, 2022, and January 19, 2023.

A detective constable previously explained police were alerted following a third-party report of concern for the welfare of the wife and daughter.

In response police attended with the complainants, during which the daughter claimed to have been sexually assaulted by her father numerous times from the age of 10.

She also recalled an incident of him filming her as she rode a horse when he allegedly commented: “It would be powerful to see you riding in your swimsuit.”

Both complainants reported being forbidden to go anywhere and the daughter said she only went out occasionally on her horse.

During an incident shortly before the accused’s arrest, he allegedly locked his daughter in a stable to prevent her leaving.

The mother described receiving around £400 per month in Tax Credits and was expected to pay for all food and household matters. The only additional finance permitted was a credit card which her husband insisted was only for vehicle fuel.

“She stated when the credit card bill arrives, there are times she holds her breath,” said the detective.

On one occasion the bill was around £600 and the accused was: “Absolutely livid, banging his fist on the kitchen worktop and saying, ‘You f*****s. You cost me that much money. Something is going to be done’. He then went ballistic,” the detective added.

Police arrested the accused who allegedly lunged at an officer in the process and denied all allegations during interview.

Bail was initially refused but later granted by the High Court.

A prosecuting lawyer told the most recent sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court the case has now been directed upon and a decision taken to proceed on indictment at trial.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan remanded the accused on continuing bail to return to court on August 18 when a date is to be fixed for a committal hearing at which he is expected to be returned for trial.