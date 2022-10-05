Co Tyrone man who allegedly stomped on girlfriend’s head refused bail

During the High Court hearing on Monday it was confirmed that he denies the charge.

A Co Tyrone man who allegedly stomped on a girlfriend’s head after she refused to get into his car has failed in a High Court bid to be released from custody.

Ryan McCullagh is accused of inflicting multiple injuries on the woman during a roadside attack last month.

The 38-year-old, of Culvacullion Road in Gortin, was refused bail on a charge of causing grievous bodily harm.

Prosecution lawyer Iryna Kennedy said a member of the public found the woman bleeding from her face close to McCullagh’s home on September 23.

In a statement provided later to police, she claimed the defendant attacked her from behind while she had been out walking and declined to get into his car.

The woman alleged that she was dragged along the ground by her hair.

“The defendant then proceeded to punch her around the head and face multiple times before stomping on her head with his foot at least three or four times,” Mrs Kennedy submitted.

Lord Justice Treacy was told she suffered a fractured arm, chipped front tooth, ligament damage to her shoulder and numerous cuts and bruises to her face and body.

The following day an ambulance crew brought her to hospital with head injuries and while vomiting blood, the court heard.

“She told police the defendant has a split personality when consuming alcohol,” counsel added.

McCullagh allegedly went drinking across the border in Lifford, Co Donegal before being arrested three days later.

During the hearing on Monday it was confirmed that he denies the charge.

Defence barrister John O’Connor insisted there is no evidence apart from the complainant’s word against that of his client.

“He does not accept being the person who carried out the assault,” Mr O’Connor said.

Denying bail, however, the judge pointed out that no further explanation was provided by McCullagh.

Lord Justice Treacy observed: “If it happened in the way described (by the woman) this was an extremely serious and terrifying assault.”