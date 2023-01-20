Co Tyrone paedo who continually breached bail by contacting her child victim is spared jail

A sex offender who was behind bars after repeatedly breaching bail conditions by contacting the child victim while awaiting sentencing has been freed again having avoided imprisonment.

Eleanor Moore (29), of Craigavon Park, Fintona, admitted intentionally sexually touching a male child and communicating with him sexually between November 2020 and March 2021.

Today at Dungannon Crown Court, Judge Brian Sherrard imposed a three-year probation order which will involve work to address Moore’s offending behaviour. She will remain on the sex offenders’ register for five years and was handed a sexual offences prevention order for the same duration.

It was previously disclosed that Social Services alerted police over concerns around Moore’s engagement with the boy. When made aware of his age, she appeared “shocked” as he had claimed to be older.

However, contact continued and the relationship remained a concern, with the boy initially reporting Moore had raped him, but he subsequently withdrew the complaint.

Examination of her phone found sexual communications with the boy, as well as instructions to tell police he had lied about the alleged rape.

Moore was remanded on bail to have no contact with the child, but she breached this several times, on each occasion being found with him after repeated reports that he was missing from home.

Following one arrest, a detective believed Moore would “continue to tell (the boy) not to engage with police or other services. There is a high risk of child sexual exploitation. Social Services have made numerous reports of her continuing to engage with the child. It’s evident she shows no regard for bail conditions, despite charges for serious sexual offences with a child”.

When the case reached Dungannon Crown Court last November, Moore pleaded guilty. Judge Sherrard ordered pre-sentence reports and directed Moore to sign the sex offenders’ register. He remanded her on bail, highlighting the no-contact condition.

However, she was arrested within days after police observed the child seated in her car. Bail was refused, but subsequently granted by Judge Sherrard after he was assured she had “no intention of contacting the child”.

Earlier this month, she was arrested again after the victim’s friend alerted police to messages from her on his phone.

The friend enquired if Moore “should even be texting him?” to which she replied, “You know too much”.

Again bail was refused, but on appearing for a pre-sentencing review on January 9, Judge Sherrard once more ordered her release. Within hours, though, she contacted the victim, and was angry at his friend for “getting her put in jail”. She also claimed they would be “together forever”.

Moore was remanded in custody, appearing for sentencing on Friday where defence counsel contended she is a vulnerable person who displayed emotional immaturity and low intelligence.

It was heard that she has “a very unsettled domestic history from a previous relationship. The victim was there for her, providing support which was something she never experienced previously… she thought she loved him”.

A defence-obtained psychologist report said the relationship seemed to be “a consequence of naivety, poor social judgment and the apparent opportunity for solace”.

Judge Sherrard said while Moore initially may not have known the victim’s age, she was made aware by police, yet continued the sexual relationship with that knowledge.

The judge stressed no difference can be made between male and female offenders, but there must be analysis of each instance.

He told Moore: “Your behaviour was unambiguously wrong and you knew it to be wrong but continued regardless. It is of profound concern even at this juncture you are unable to offer insight into the possible significance of your behaviour. You lack responsibility and show limited victim awareness.”