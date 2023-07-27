Co Tyrone priest charged with historic sexual offences

A Co Tyrone priest who requested a leave of absence earlier this year while a serious safeguarding investigation was carried out has been charged with historic sexual offences against two males.

Canon Patrick McEntee, from Esker Road, Dromore, is charged with indecently assaulting a complainant between 1980 and 1981.

The 69-year-old is further alleged to have twice indecently assaulted a second complainant on dates between 1988 and 1989.

The circumstances of the alleged offences are unknown at this time, although it is believed they relate to Canon McEntee’s time in Co Fermanagh.

He is understood to be subject to bail conditions ahead of his appearance at Enniskillen Magistrates Court next week.

Canon McEntee, who is originally from Monaghan, joined the staff of St Michael’s College, Enniskillen, in 1987, teaching religious studies and sitting on the board of governors.

He was also college president between 1994 and 2000, moving on to take up the post of parish priest at St Davog’s Church in Dromore, Co Tyrone, in 2001, where he has remained until his recent leave of absence.

Previously, the Diocese of Clogher confirmed: “Canon Patrick McEntee PP, Dromore, Co Tyrone, has asked for a period of leave to allow a safeguarding matter to be addressed.

“The Diocese of Clogher has robust safeguarding policies and practices in place.

“The Diocese of Clogher takes seriously all allegations, suspicions or concerns of abuse.”

When asked of the current status given the charges now faced, a spokesperson replied: “Canon Patrick McEntee is on leave while a safeguarding matter is dealt with and will continue to be on leave from ministry until all due processes have been completed.”