Co Tyrone teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student returned for trial

A Co Tyrone school teacher accused of an inappropriate relationship with a pupil, which he contends her parents were fully aware of, has been returned for trial.

The accused or the school cannot be named to protect the identity of the pupil.

The teacher has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, along with single counts of meeting the child following a period of grooming, and intentionally engaging in sexually touching a child.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on various dates between August 1 and September 30 last year.

The accused first appeared in court last October. The circumstances surrounding the alleged offending were not disclosed, but a detective constable explained the teacher had written a number of letters to the pupil and said: “It would appear he is quite infatuated with her”.

A defence barrister accepted these were legitimate concerns but informed the court his client’s dealings with the pupil in the school setting, “is not in dispute. A new teacher took over the class and my client left. Any relationship post-dates his employment at the school.”

He added the pupil’s parents were fully aware of the relationship and it was only when his client ended this by way of a text message on October 24 that she told police.

Bail was opposed by police on that occasion with the judge stating, “Children, by virtue of their age, cannot consent. Nor can parents consent on their behalf and there are very good reasons for that.”

Following consideration however, it was agreed bail could be granted in the sum of £500 and the accused is banned from all contact with the pupil, staff at the school she attends and any person aged under 18.

He must reside at an address known to police at all times and is prohibited from undertaking any teaching role, including from an extra-curricular perspective.

At the most recent sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court, a prosecuting lawyer said a decision has been taken to proceed at trial and preparations are at an advanced stage for this.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare remanded the accused on continuing bail to attend for a committal hearing on a date to be fixed next month.