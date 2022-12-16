Co Tyrone woman (29) awaiting sentence for child sex offences has bail terms relaxed to socialise over Christmas

A County Tyrone woman awaiting sentencing for child sex offences has had her bail terms relaxed to allow her to socialise over the Christmas period

Eleanor Moore (29) from Craigavon Park, Fintona admitted intentionally engaging in sexual touching of a boy, knowing he was aged under 16, on dates between November 17, 2020, and February 24, 2021.

She further accepted intentionally communicating in a sexual manner with the child for her own gratification, to encourage him a make a similar communication on dates between November 26, 2020, and March 24, 2021.

Moore appeared in the dock of Dungannon Crown Court last week where a prosecuting lawyer confirmed these admissions were acceptable and two similar charges could be left on the books.

It was previously disclosed concerns were raised about Moore’s contact with the boy and Social Services became involved who alerted police.

She was arrested then released on bail terms which included a ban on contacting the child, however she went on to breach this several times, on each occasion being found with the victim, who had been repeatedly reported as missing from home.

Examination of Moore’s phone revealed sexual communications with the child.

During a separate court appearance following arrest for breaching bail a detective believed she would: “Continue to tell the child not to engage with police or other services. There is a high risk of child sexual exploitation as (boy) appears to be besotted.”

She was returned for trial in June this year but arrested the following month after police conducting a bail check observed the child sitting in a car parked in her driveway.

On that occasion bail was refused after a detective pointed to the risk of public disorder due to general feelings in respect of sexual offences against children.

In addition: “Social Services have made numerous reports to police of the defendant continuing to engage with the child. It is evident she shows no regard for bail conditions imposed by the court, despite arrest for serious sexual offences with a child.”

Following a short remand in custody Moore was re-admitted to bail after a defence barrister assured the court she had, “No intention of having any contact with the child.”

After the guilty pleas were entered at the most recent court sitting, Judge Brian Sherrard ordered re-sentence reports to be prepared.

He also instructed Moore to sign the Sex-Offender Register, with the duration of which she is required to remain to be decided at sentencing.

She was remanded on continuing bail to return to court for sentencing next month however her legal team brought the matter back and mounted an application to have her existing curfew amended.

Currently, Moore is ordered to be in her home from 10pm to 6am but, “to allow her to socialise over the Christmas period” the defence requested this be pushed back to 1am to 6am.

There was no objection although it was stressed if there are any breaches the matter will be brought back to court.

Moore was reminded of the other bail conditions including a complete ban on contacting the boy and ordered to appear for sentencing next month.