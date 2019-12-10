Coleraine attempted murder accused wanted to 'finish the job'

A man charged with attempted murder after a woman suffered 24 stab wounds allegedly said that as he was going to jail anyhow, he might as well "finish the job".

A man charged with attempted murder after a woman suffered 24 stab wounds allegedly said that as he was going to jail anyhow, he might as well "finish the job".

The details as Gareth Lee Morrow was refused bail at Coleraine Magistrates Court yesterday.

Morrow (28), of Woodburn Crescent in Coleraine, is charged with the attempted murder of a woman on October 5 this year as well as harassing the victim between August 2018 and October 5 this year.

The defendant is also accused of assaulting a male and a police officer on October 5.

The charges are in connection with an incident at a house at Hawthorn Terrace in the Bushmills Road area of Coleraine in the early hours of October 5 when a 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital.

The defendant has been on remand in custody and he appeared via video-link at court yesterday from prison.

A police officer opposed bail saying it was an "unprovoked, vicious, attack" in which the victim sustained 24 stab wounds and is still undergoing extensive treatment for her injuries. She is said to be in "extreme fear" of Morrow.

The court was told that Morrow made a comment that as he was "going to prison" anyhow he may as well "finish the job".

A defence barrister said it was appreciated they were serious charges but believed the defendant could be bailed with strict conditions, especially as the victim is residing far away from Coleraine.

The court heard three knives were recovered.

Refusing bail, District Judge Peter King said the charge was at the highest end of offending the court is ever going to deal with.

He said the remark that Morrow would "finish the job" was causing him concern.

He refused bail on the grounds of a risk of reoffending.

The case was adjourned to January.