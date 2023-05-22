Coleraine hooligan who hurled abuse and a pen at Ballymena fans after Boxing Day derby sentenced

It came after Coleraine FC had beaten Ballymena United 2-0 at the Coleraine Showgrounds in the Boxing Day derby. — © INPHO/Evan Logan

A football hooligan who shouted abuse and threw a pen at rival fans has been handed a one-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard today that after the traditional Boxing Day derby between the two towns’ Premiership teams last year, Ballymena fans were on the bus leaving the Showgrounds when Mark Goldie “appeared to be goading” rival fans.

With around 20 other supporters standing around him, Goldie (21), from Maple Drive in Coleraine, made “rude hand gestures”, shouted abuse and appeared to throw something at the bus.

While he claims it was a red bookies pen, officers at the scene “heard a crack” as the pen hit a window and Goldie was arrested.

Initially charged with a provocative act, Goldie entered a guilty plea to using disorderly behaviour on the Ballycastle Road in Coleraine on December 26, last year.

While the Public Prosecution Service told the court they were also seeking a football banning order in addition to any sentence, defence counsel Michael Smyth argued against that, describing the abuse as name calling rather than sectarian banter and highlighting that Goldie did not cause trouble inside the ground.

He also stressed that the father-of-one has a clear record and entered a guilty plea, revealing that his grandfather had passed away three days before the derby match in circumstances where “historically, his grandfather would have went with him.”

District Judge Peter King said there is a “history of trouble” between the two teams with items thrown and “flares discharged in the crowd” so police hold concerns when the teams meet.

The judge said given the date of the traditional fixture, “people have had two or three days at home, drinking mint Baileys before they get to the match where feelings are running high and perhaps their Christmas cheer has disappeared by the match.”

Imposing the suspended sentence but refusing the application a football banning order, the judge warned Goldie not to reoffend.