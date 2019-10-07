Coleraine man accused of harassment and attempted murder of woman

A man has appeared at Coleraine Magistrates' Court charged with attempted murder following an incident in which a woman was stabbed a number of times.

Gareth Lee Morrow (28) of Woodburn Crescent in Coleraine, is accused of committing offences on Saturday.

He is also charged with harassing the woman since August last year.

Monday's court heard the defendant was further charged with assaulting a male and a police officer.

The charges are in connection with an incident at a house at Hawthorn Terrace in the Bushmills Road area of Coleraine early on Saturday when a woman was taken to hospital.

The defendant who was wearing a grey track suit, entered the dock in handcuffs from custody.

He stood as the charges were read out during the short hearing.

A detective constable said she believed she could connect the defendant to the charges.

The defendant confirmed he understood the charges.

A defence barrister said he had no questions in relation to the defendant being connected to the charges.

The defence lawyer said no bail application was being made.

A prosecutor asked for the case to be adjourned for four weeks but the defence lawyer requested it be put back to October 14 "to allow certain matters to be considered in the interim".

District Judge Peter King adjourned the case for a week for the defendant to appear back in court in Coleraine via video link and Morrow was remanded in custody.