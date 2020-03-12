Coleraine man accused of stealing from charity ordered to stand trial

A man is to go on trial accused of stealing more than £100,000 from a Northern Ireland mental health charity, a judge ordered today.

Trevor McKirgan appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court on charges of theft and fraud by abuse of position.

The 58-year-old, of Knocktarna Grange, in Coleraine, allegedly arranged for payments to be made from Inspire Wellbeing into his bank account between June 2013 and October 2018.

He is accused of stealing a total of £102,035 belonging to the organisation between those dates.

McKirgan stood with his head bowed for much of the preliminary enquiry hearing to establish if the prosecution should proceed.

He confirmed that he understood the charges, and declined to give evidence or call witnesses at this stage.

Backing prosecution submissions that the accused has a case to answer, District Judge Liam McNally granted an application to have him returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

McKirgan was released on his own bail of £500.