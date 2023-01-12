Coleraine man who robbed vulnerable pensioner while high on cocktail of drugs and alcohol jailed

A man who was high on a cocktail of drink and drugs when he robbed a pensioner in his own home was handed a six-year sentence today

Appearing at Antrim Crown Court via videolink from prison, Steven McCloskey appeared agitated at times and even wiped away tears during the half-hour sentencing remarks as Judge Alistair Devlin labelled his offences as a “disgraceful, cowardly and nasty attack” which would have been a “frightening experience” for his 72-year-old victim.

“This was quite a disgraceful, cowardly and nasty attack carried out by you in the middle of the night on an elderly and physically vulnerable gentleman,” said the judge, ordering the 32-year-old to serve half his sentence in jail and half on licence.

McCloskey, from Rosemary Place, Spittle Hill in Coleraine, had admitted robbing £800 from the victim and criminal damage to his mobile phone during the incident in the early hours of October 18, 2021.

Summarising the case, Judge Devlin outlined how the victim answered a knock at his door at 3am that morning and found himself facing McCloskey who asked him if he had a light for his cigarette.

The victim went to go and find one but when he came back, McCloskey was in his kitchen and refused to leave, grabbing the pensioner’s mobile phone from him as he tried to call the police and smashing it on the floor.

As the pair fought and struggled in the kitchen, the victim lifted a small saucepan and tried to hit the home invader who responded by trying to bite him and gouge out his eyes, leaving him with scratches on his face.

The victim had £800 in his pocket having sold a motorbike earlier that day and McCloskey took that cash before trying to escape out the back door.

The judge said McCloskey couldn’t climb over the fence and tried to get back into the pensioner’s home and eventually escaped down a communal alleyway.

He was however arrested a short distance away but refused to answer police questions.

Judge Devlin said there were numerous aggravating factors, not least the age of the vulnerable victim who was attacked and robbed in his own home “in the dead of night” and that “actual violence” was used during the robbery.

In addition, McCloskey had a significant and relevant criminal record of 116 convictions including convictions for robbery, burglary, drugs and assaults.

The judge also revealed that McCloskey had only been freed from prison six weeks beforehand so was on licence at the time.

Jailing McCloskey, Judge Devlin said while he may not have specifically targeted the pensioner, once he opened his front door it would have been obvious to him the victim was elderly and therefore vulnerable, yet he still persisted the robbery “which amounts to a home invasion.”