Coleraine thief who snatched handbags from elderly women in supermarkets avoids jail

At Coleraine Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, District Judge Peter King told 48-year-old Ciaran Goodfellow the only reason he wasn’t going to jail was to allow him the opportunity to compensate his nine victims.

Ordering the thief to complete 12 months of probation and 80 hours of community service, the judge gave Goodfellow a clear warning that if he failed to complete either aspect of the combination order, he would guarantee him a minimum of six months in custody.

“This was a spree of drink-fuelled meanness, so I want you in the community to be able to repay these victims,” the judge added.

At an earlier hearing, Goodfellow, from Laurel Park in Coleraine, entered guilty pleas to nine offences of theft committed between September 23 and December 19 last year.

A prosecuting lawyer outlined how police began investigating after they received multiple calls about incidents of handbags and purses being stolen from women in shops in the Coleraine area.

Officers examined CCTV footage, and by last December, Goodfellow had been identified as a potential suspect. He was then arrested and officers searched his home.

While he admitted it was him on some of the footage, he claimed to have little or no memory of the incidents.

The lawyer explained that Goodfellow had targeted elderly or vulnerable woman as they walked the aisles in various supermarkets. When they were distracted or had left their trolley for a moment, “he snatched their purse or bag”, stuffed it in a large black plastic bag and left.

Defence counsel Stephen Law conceded that they were “mean offences”, and with the judge making compensation orders amounting to £450, he asked for the “maximum time to pay” as Goodfellow is on benefits.

Imposing the combination order, Judge King said there were multiple steps he had to take first, warning he could “make an order seizing his property and selling it”, with the proceeds to be distributed among the victims.