Coleraine woman ‘who stabbed and stole cash from neighbour’ given bail

Appearing at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court today via video-link from police custody, Ashley Blair (32) is charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

She is also accused of stealing £140 from the man and slashing car tyres belonging to a woman, all alleged to have been committed on April 18 this year.

It was heard that the neighbour suffered a collapsed lung and remains in hospital. Blair, who had a black eye and facial bruising, claims the neighbour confronted her with a knife, that they grappled and he head-butted her.

In court, Blair, of Westbourne Crescent in the town, confirmed she understood the charges.

During the contested bail application, a PSNI detective constable outlined how a woman who lived close to Blair alerted police to the defendant “trying to kick her door in” and then slashing her car tyres around 8am.

“At the time, police couldn’t respond due to attending other matters,” he told the court.

But he said later that day Blair’s neighbour “told police that he had been stabbed in the chest by Miss Blair”.

The detective constable said the man was still in hospital and not yet able to provide a formal statement.

Arrested and interviewed, Blair claimed there had been an altercation with the male neighbour. Defence solicitor Jack McCann said that, according to the defendant, Blair and the complainant had been drinking in his flat when she left and went to her home.

There was then a “banging at her door” and when she opened it, she was allegedly confronted by the man who had a knife.

Mr McCann said: “She grappled with him, concerned that there was a man with a knife and he head-butted her in the face, knocking her to the ground,” adding that, in her own words, the complainant had “sunk the head into her”, hence her significant facial bruising.

“She says that while he was on top of her, she was kicking at him, trying to get away and that has caused an injury to herself with the knife that he was holding,” said the solicitor.

According to Blair, her neighbour left and she crumpled to the floor, which was where police found her.

The detective constable objected to bail due to fears that Blair would commit further offences or interfere with witnesses.

Mr McCann told the court Blair accepts she won’t be able to go back to her home given the proximity to the alleged victim but submitted other conditions could be put in place that would allow her to be freed.

District Judge Jonathan Connolly granted Blair her own bail of £250 but said she will not be released until she has an alternative address.

He also ordered her to have no contact with the complainant, imposed a curfew and said she could not be under the influence of alcohol in public.

The case was adjourned to April 24.