Comber man McKibben who planned to meet ‘schoolboy’ after sexual grooming avoids prison

A would-be paedophile 'duped' into thinking he was meeting a schoolboy — but who 'backed out' at the last minute — has been freed on an enhanced combination order of 75 hours' community services and two years' probation.

Judge Geoffrey Miller QC told 56-year-old Alexander McKibben the sentence, designed to protect the public, would allow for him to undergo extensive therapeutic work and to engage in intensive programmes.

Belfast Crown Court heard McKibben, from Killinchy Road in Comber, was arrested by police outside Dundonald Ice Bowl in March last year following a sting operation mounted by a "paedophile hunter group".

Judge Miller said the fact McKibben "backed out through nerves" was significant, affording him a degree of mitigation, supporting as it did a "dawning realisation on his part of the seriousness of what he had initiated online”.

In written submissions from prosecution lawyer David McClean, it emerged McKibben thought he was to meet a 15-year-old boy called ‘Mal’ who he had sexually groomed through a gay dating app. However, while he went to meet Mal, he seemed to have reconsidered, and appeared to call the whole thing off.

Mr McClean said McKibben sent texts messages in which he also said he "was too nervous", but by this time he had been identified by the 'hunter group' outside the Ice Bowl who took his car keys and held him until the arrival of police who arrested him.

In his sentencing remarks Judge Miller said he had also adopted the helpful detailed written submissions of defence counsel Tom MacCreanor and the reports he supplied which indicated McKibben's expressions of remorse were not entirely self-serving.

However, he added while there could be little doubt McKibben's offending involving highly sexualised chats was intrinsically serious, it was difficult to understand why such a mature married man with no previous convictions should seek to groom a child for sexual purposes.

As part of his sentence McKibben, who admitted attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming, was also placed on the sex offenders' register for five years and made subject of a SOPO (Sexual Offences Prevention Order), for the same period.