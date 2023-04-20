Community service for woman who caused retired teacher’s death through careless driving

Former teacher Briege Currie who was killed in a collision in September 2019

A Co Tyrone woman whose careless driving led to the death of a pensioner has been given community service.

Lucia Sarah Kevin admitted causing the death of Briege Currie (71) and grievous bodily harm to her sister Aileen Currie in an accident nearly four years ago.

Kevin (22), from Farlough Road, Dungannon, was also banned from driving for 12 months at the town’s Crown Court.

It was heard that, at 10.15am on September 15, 2019, Kevin was driving along the Quintinmanus Road in the direction of Dungannon, while the victims were out for a walk after attending Mass.

As Kevin’s car rounded a left-hand bend she observed the women, swerved to avoid them, causing her to strike a grass verge and lost control.

Her car spun anti-clockwise across the road, mounting the opposite grass verge and striking both women, before coming to rest in a field.

Briege Currie died immediately at the scene from multiple injuries. Her sister sustained seven broken ribs, a broken clavicle, a crushed left knee, a chipped neck bone and bruising to the brain, resulting in a hospital stay of almost two months.

Kevin was only recently out of her ‘R’ plates a few weeks beforehand, was sober, wasn’t travelling at speed or using a mobile phone and her car was found to be completely sound and fully insured.

Judge Brian Sherrard said the deceased, a retired primary school teacher, was “a much-cherished person from a large and close-knit family who have been deeply affected by her death. They are heartbroken. She was healthy, active and a productive member of the community. I fully accept that the loss of Miss Currie has been incalculable”.

He noted that Kevin, who has a clear record, tried to assist both victims at the scene and the collision has “left her devastated and filled with remorse and regret”.

The judge told her: “You display a high level of remorse and it’s quite apparent you have reflected deeply on the impact on the Currie family and the community as a whole.”

He added: “These are always exceptionally troubling and difficult cases because death and injury have resulted from an accident rather than from a deliberate criminal act, which this court is habitually dealing with.

"Realistically, there are very few drivers among us who have not breathed a sigh of relief when we have managed to narrowly avoid a collision. Damage and loss can never be addressed by any sentence.

“Human life can never be restored, nor can its loss be measured by the length of a sentence. We recognise that cannot reconcile the family of the deceased to their loss, nor will it cure their anguish.”

Turning to sentencing, he said the court must look to the quality of driving and the degree of danger it foreseeably created.

“Imprisonment is only appropriate when the level of carelessness gives rise to real culpability. It seems this was a case of driver error which resulted in devastating consequences. Inexperience as a driver is highly likely to have significantly contributed to the collision which was avoidable. The community has been depleted by Miss Currie’s death as a result of carelessness when driving.”

Kevin was ordered to carry out 240 hours of community service, which Judge Sherrard said “is proper and proportionate given the significant circumstances of this case”.