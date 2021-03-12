Company fined £75,000 over roofer’s ‘avoidable’ death

A roofing company and its director have been fined £75,000 for what a judge described as “gross negligence and slipshod practices’’ which led to the death an employee.

Director Stephen Heaney pleaded guilty last month, on behalf of Ballymena-based H&M Engineering and Roofing Specialists (NI) Ltd, to the corporate manslaughter of Hugh Thomas Jack four years ago.

The 52-year-old also admitted failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of employees, failing to make appropriate risk assessments, failing to plan and supervise work safely, failing to take suitable measures to prevent a person from falling and failing to report to health and safety authorities within a reasonable time of Mr Jack’s death.

Mr Jack, a 59-year-old, died after an accident at a property he was working on in Carryduff on December 3, 2016.

Downpatrick Crown Court was told that he and two other roofers arrived at the site shortly before 8am on the day in question.

Fifteen minutes later, Mr Jack stepped on sheeting at the peak of the building that suddenly “gave way”, with the father-of-five falling 20 feet to the ground.

A post-mortem examination found he had died from multiple injuries caused by the accident.

The court heard the sheeting gave way because the fixing screws at one end of it had been removed and the unsecured sheeting “could not carry his weight when he stood on it”.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive NI (HSENI) found there were no fall protection measures, safety netting or edge protection in place.

The roller door to the building was also locked, preventing colleagues from reaching Mr Jack quickly.

A HSENI investigator said control measures for working at height “had not been followed’’.

He added the death “could easily have been prevented if adequate planning and safety systems had been put in place’’.

The court was told that in 2014, a company with a similar name and with Mr Heaney as a sole director was served with a prohibition notice in Scotland over a lack of safety measures.

Defence QC Frank O’Donoghue apologised on behalf of Mr Heaney to the family of Mr Jack, some of whom listened to the hearing by remote link.

He told the judge: “I want to express the remorse my client feels for what has happened. He is fully cognisant of the effect this has had on the family.

“None of these men, who are all hard-working men, ever went out with a thought in their heads to cause each other a risk or harm. They are all experienced roofers and cladders.

“This was a dreadful accident and my client has to accept his burden in terms of the shortcomings of the risk assessments and method statements prepared by him in relation to these works.’’

Judge Miller QC said the risk of death to Mr Jack was high, foreseeable and avoidable. He told the court a health and safety risk assessment document prepared by Mr Heaney had not been shown to the roofers, and had it been shown, it would have been “plainly inadequate’’.

The judge also noted that a safety net and harness should have been installed before any work got under way.

“The defendant’s company fell well short of the appropriate health and safety standards. The risk extended to all three men and any one could suffered Mr Jack’s fate,’’ he said.

“I am satisfied this is a case of gross negligence and slipshod practices.”

He also referred to victim statements from Mr Jack’s family, who spoke of the love they had for him and the “devastating pain of his untimely death’’.

One son said: “I couldn’t believe that my idol and role model would not be there to see me grow as a man.”

A daughter who was 11 at the time of her father’s death added: “I was his baby girl. I feel like I have missed out on a great part of my life growing up with no daddy. We had a special bond and that was taken away from me. My daddy was the man I loved so much.’’

Mrs Jack wrote: “I feel like I am waiting on him to walk in through the front door. It is so hard to believe and accept the heavy sadness and loss.”

Imposing the £75,000 fine, the judge said he wanted to “emphasise that no fine of this court is intended to place a value on the life of the deceased’’.

He added: “Whilst nothing this court says or does can ever restore the deceased to his family, I wish to express the sincere sympathy of the court to Mrs Jack and her family.’’

The first instalment of £15,000 was originally due to be paid by July 1, with the remaining balance to be paid in instalments on the same date over the next four years.

However, as an immediate payment of £10,000 was available to the court, Judge Miller said the first instalment would be reduced to £5,000.