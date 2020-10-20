Conditional discharge for Belfast dentist who didn't keep Fentanyl records

A Belfast dentist was "horrified" to discover he had failed to keep a controlled register of a drug he used to treat vulnerable patients, a court was told on Tuesday.

David Jordan received a 12-month conditional discharge for breaching the requirement to maintain a chronological sequence of entries for Fentanyl.

Belfast Magistrates' Court was told the 65-year-old is among a few dentists in Northern Ireland trained to carry out conscious sedation.

But records were not properly kept on up to 340 ampoules of Fentanyl Citrate used in the procedure at his practice on the Holywood Road.

Mr Jordan, of Knockmore Park in Bangor, Co Down, admitted failing to keep a controlled drugs register between January 2016 and March 2019.

His barrister described it as a sad case involving a dentist about to retire after a previously unblemished career.

"The real punishment for Mr Jordan is the public humiliation of now having a criminal conviction coming to the end of over 40 years of public service," Michael Chambers said.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2002 dentists are legally required to keep an accurate, up-to-date and chronological register, with entries including details on the strength and quantities of stock.

Supplies of Fentanyl were obtained from a Boots pharmacy under a private requisition system and held safely at the practice.

But a prosecution lawyer said: "The defendant didn't keep or maintain a controlled drug register in relation to all of the 340 ampoules."

He confirmed the case only related to how the Fentanyl was recorded, with no issues over its use.

District Judge George Conner heard it had been an oversight by a dentist who used conscious sedation to avoid subjecting patients with learning difficulties to a full general anaesthetic.

"While he did a very good thing in terms of developing and using this practice to help vulnerable people within the community, he accepts that he ought to have kept a controlled drugs register and simply didn't," Mr Chambers said.

"When this was drawn to his attention he was horrified and mortified."

It was stressed that the dentist cooperated fully in the investigation, going through all medical notes and records to match up all Fentanyl in the practice and used to treat patients.

Although no restrictions have been imposed by the General Dental Council, Mr Jordan has decided against using the drug again.

His barrister added: "The people who will lose out from that are the vulnerable people who were able to access this treatment who probably now, if they need dental treatment, will probably have to undergo a general anaesthetic."

Imposing a conditional discharge for 12 months, Mr Conner told the dentist: "It's clear that you were providing an excellent service to the community; unfortunately you did not comply with the regulations.

"But I'm reassured there was nothing sinister in your use of this drug."