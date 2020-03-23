Construction worker McSherry involved in crash injuring child after Christmas night out

The court handed down a ban and fine. (Liam McBurney/PA)

A drink driver involved in a road accident where a child sustained whiplash has no memory of the incident, a Belfast court was told.

Construction foreman Mark McSherry was handed a 15-month motoring ban for getting behind the wheel following a drinking session with work colleagues in Belfast last Christmas.

The 31-year-old, of Mill Street in Comber, Co Down, was also fined a total of £600.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard he was driving home on December 20 when the accident occurred at the junction of Templemore Avenue and Castlereagh Street.

One of the cars involved spun several times before coming to rest up to 50 metres away.

Prosecution counsel Stephanie Boyd said two children were taken to hospital in shock, while a third sustained whiplash.

It was claimed that McSherry refused to provide details at the scene, instead walking away and leaving his own damaged vehicle behind.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall was told he had been drinking in the city centre for a number of hours prior to the incident.

When identified and arrested he expressed remorse for his actions.

A defence solicitor said McSherry had gone out drinking with workmates on the Friday before Christmas.

"Unfortunately he has no memory of the incident," the lawyer added.

"He said during interview this is the wake-up call he needed. He fully accepts this could have been a lot worse."

McSherry admitted driving with excess alcohol, careless driving and failing to report an accident.

Imposing the disqualification and fines, Mrs Bagnall said: "There are aggravating features."