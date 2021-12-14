Convicted hooligan facing a fresh threat of imprisonment in Latvia

A convicted hooligan who has built a new life in Northern Ireland is facing a fresh threat of imprisonment in Latvia.

High Court judges in Belfast granted the Baltic state's appeal against a decision to refuse the extradition of Marius Ancevskis.

Latvian authorities are seeking his surrender to serve sentences of two years and four months imposed for hooliganism and motoring offences.

In 2006 Ancevskis, 41, left his native country and moved to Northern Ireland.

He has fought a legal battle since being detained in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh in November 2020.

Earlier this year Belfast County Court ordered Ancevskis' discharge after determining that extradition would be incompatible with his human rights.

The decision was based on his status as a married father-of-two whose family are all fully integrated in their local community.

Ancevskis' work record since arriving in Northern Ireland was also cited.

But backing the appeal by Latvian prosecutors, Lord Justice McCloskey ruled that the case failed to meet the legal test of exceptionally severe consequences from any extradition.

"We accept that, albeit for a finite period, the surrender of the requested person to the requesting state will inevitably have an adverse impact on the family life of all concerned and, to a lesser extent, his private life," he said.

"However, collectively, all of the ingredients in this discrete equation, can only be described as unremarkable, the kind of consequences which will typically follow in the extradition of every married man with two teenage children."

Remitting the case for reconsideration by the County Court, the judge confirmed: "The first instance order discharging the requested person is quashed."