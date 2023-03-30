Convicted rapist charged with fighting in children’s soft play area in Ards

A convicted rapist has been charged with fighting in a children’s soft play area.

Self-confessed rapist Gerald Verner (33) was charged with three offences arising from an incident at Happy Town on January 27 this year.

Verner, with an address in Carrick, is accused of common assault of a male complainant, using disorderly behaviour at Happy Town on the Portaferry Road in Ards, and causing criminal damage to the complainant’s T-shirt.

He is the second person to be charged with the offences.

Earlier this month, Belfast man Shea McGreevy (25), from O’Neill’s Lane, was charged with common assault and using disorderly behaviour at Happy Town Children’s Play area.

In court on Thursday, a police officer told District Judge Mark Hamill he believed he could connect Verner to each of the charges.

In March 2012, former soldier Verner was jailed after he admitted the “ghastly and cruel” oral rape and false imprisonment of a woman he assaulted and threatened to kill.

Verner had taken the woman prisoner, sexually attacked her, threatened to kill her and punched and kicked her in the face at his former home in Forthriver Park in north Belfast. He served seven years in prison before he was released on licence.