Convicted rapist jailed for Belfast heroin find

A convicted rapist has been jailed for being caught with heroin in Belfast.

Police found five wraps of the Class A drug on Robertas Piluikatis after he was arrested on Saturday.

The 50-year-old Lithuanian national, of no fixed abode, received a 14-day sentence in default of paying a £500 fine.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard Piluikatis was detained on the Lagan Towpath, with checks revealing that he is wanted in England in connection with a "serious offence".

Prosecutors said a deportation order has also been issued by the Home Office.

Piluikatis has previous convictions elsewhere in Europe for rape, burglary and armed robbery, a judge was told.

When he was brought into custody the heroin wraps were discovered in the sleeve of his jacket.

During interviews he accepted having the drugs but denied any intent to supply.

Defence solicitor Conor Heaney told the court Piluikatis was detected shortly after travelling up from Dublin in search of work.

"He freely admitted that the heroin was for his personal use, and that he had a long-standing addiction," the lawyer said.

Mr Heaney also disclosed that English police are due to travel to Northern Ireland to question his client about unrelated matters.

Imposing the £500 fine, District Judge Mark Hamill confirmed the 14-day sentence for immediate non-payment.

Piluikatis will serve half that term in prison before being released again.

Mr Hamill pointed out: "If the border agencies and police can't get their act together in seven days that's too bad."