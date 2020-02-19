Convicted rapist shot by paramilitaries guilty of exposing himself to Belfast woman

A convicted rapist who was later shot in the genitals has been found guilty of exposing himself to a woman in Belfast.

Darren Murdock got into a "frenzied" state as he repeatedly performed a sexual act at the window of his flat last year, the city's Magistrates Court heard today.

The 36-year-old, of Haywood Avenue, denied targeting the victim, instead claiming he spent the day watching sport on television.

But District Judge Peter Magill rejected suggestions she made up the allegations in a bid to have him kicked out of his accommodation.

He ruled: "I'm entirely persuaded by the injured party that her evidence was nothing less than factually accurate and honest. Therefore I convict."

Murdock was told to return to court for sentencing next month.

Giving evidence behind a screen, the woman described witnessing him masturbating at his window three times in broad daylight on September 7.

According to her account he was wearing a T-shirt and naked below the waist.

"He could tell I was frightened and continued," she told the court.

Referring to the third alleged incident, she said: "He ran up towards the window and again, quite frenzied at this stage, started pulling at his penis.

"He looked at me straight in the eye at that point, a dark look in his eyes."

In cross-examination she denied knowing Murdock or that he was a convicted sex offender.

Defence counsel said the accused was subjected to a punishment-style shooting in 2010, which resulted in the loss of a testicle and significant scarring to his genitalia and thighs.

Putting it to the woman that she could not have witnessed any alleged sex acts because of the height of the window, the barrister added: "If you had been able to see below it would have been obvious that he was very seriously injured in that area."

But she responded: "There's no reason under the sun I would make this up... and put myself through this hell."

Murdock told the court he had been at home with his dog, having a "lazy day" watching cricket.

"I wouldn't masturbate to anybody," he insisted.

He said that he had taken responsibility for his past, when he was convicted of committing rape at the age of 18.

"I have been trying to improve my life, I have been punished and I have been shot for this," Murdock stressed.

"I wouldn't ruin my life for this. I've come a long way to get to this point, a hell of a long way."

Finding him guilty of exposure, however, Mr Magill backed the woman's version of events.

The judge added: "Unless some Machiavellian motive is postulated, there's no reason whatsoever for the injured party to give the account she has given."