Convictions for 15 sex offences in Northern Ireland rescinded due to Government error

Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has said victims of sexual offences should continue to have confidence in reporting crimes following its decision to set rescind 15 invalid convictions due to a legislative error.

The decision will impact on 15 cases in which there were 17 victims and only applies to certain sexual offences which occurred between 2009 and 2017.

The PPS said it launched a review of all cases potentially impacted after prosecutors became aware of a technical change to the law made in 2009.

This meant that certain types of sexual offences could no longer be prosecuted in the Magistrates’ Court and could only be dealt with by the Crown Court.

The PPS says the issue was not identified by any of the parties involved in the progress of each case through the courts at the time.

The cases in which there will be an application to rescind convictions involve 14 victims of indecent assault on a female; one victim of indecent assault on a male and two further cases of unlawful carnal knowledge.

The PPS says it has now put in place a support package for the 17 victims affected.

It will also be considering whether fresh prosecutions should be taken against the 15 defendants.

PPS Assistant Director Ciaran McQuillan said today: “We are truly sorry to have to inform all affected by this unforeseen and undetected error in the law. This development will have come as a great shock and disappointment to the victims. It will also cause uncertainty for the defendants involved.

“The PPS has arranged for delivery of letters to all those affected with a detailed explanation of how the situation arose and the steps we are now proposing to take. In recognition of the cross cutting nature of this issue, we have worked together with the criminal justice partners involved to identify the scale of the problem and the actions needed to address it.

“We have made significant efforts to minimise the shock and upset these victims will clearly be feeling but we appreciate that this will be distressing news for many of them.”

Mr McQuillan says the PPS is liasing with two charities, Victim Support NI and Nexus NI, to offer support and counselling for the victims “through this challenging time”.

The PPS says a fresh decision in each case will be taken within as short a timeframe as possible and that engagement with the victims would be an important part of that process.

Mr McQuillan added: “The PPS works hard alongside criminal justice partners to robustly prosecute sexual offences where the Test for Prosecution is met. Victims should not allow the unusual circumstances which led to this development to diminish confidence in coming forward to report their experience. Victims can continue to come forward in the knowledge that they will be treated with sensitivity and respect”.