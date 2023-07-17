Cookstown man denied bail over £294k cannabis bust

A man accused of possessing an estimated £294,000 worth of drugs has been refused bail, with a judge stressing release will not be considered until he hands over a mobile device to police.

Patrick Geary (58), from Keenaghan Road, Cookstown, is charged with possessing, attempting to possess and intending to supply cannabis.

A PSNI officer told Dungannon Magistrates Court that the charges could be connected.

He explained that police attended Geary’s home on July 13 after a postal interception of a package containing 4.3kg of cannabis with a street value of approximately £87,000.

Geary was not present at the time and entry had to be forced, however he arrived during the search after being contacted by his partner and co-accused.

Items seized included 1.5kg of suspected herbal cannabis, 500g of suspected cannabis resin, a large quantity of deal bags and two sets of weighing scales.

There were also keys to two properties associated with the co-accused in the Magherafelt and Cookstown areas, one of which was her workplace.

Two postal seizures had been addressed to these properties, both containing suspected herbal cannabis, bringing the total drugs seized to an estimated overall value of £294,000.

Geary and his partner were arrested, but she was later released on bail.

During interview, he claimed to owe £8,500 in gambling debts and was storing the drugs in an attempt to repay this.

He said he would be contacted by phone and a person would collect the drugs, but he refused to provide any names as “he believes he is under some sort of stronghold”.

Geary then claimed not to have a phone as it had fallen in a river, but changed this by saying he tried destroy it prior to his arrival at his home on the day of the search, before finally conceding he placed it into a friend’s pocket.

It has still not been recovered.

Opposing bail, the officer said: “This is a concerning case with strong evidence the defendant is involved in large-scale drugs supply.

"Police believe, if released, he will return to the environment where offending is likely in regard to drugs. There are also concerns around the interference or disruption of the investigation.

“There is evidence and possibly more held on the phone which the defendant has admitted attempting to destroy, to prevent access. He also stated he would be better off in custody where he would be at less risk.”

Under defence cross-examination, when asked if it was accepted Geary played a lesser role by storing drugs which weren’t his, the officer replied: “I don’t agree. I believe he’s involved in possession and supply.”

The defence said Geary should be treated equally to his co-accused, pointing out he cooperated with police, directing them to a kitchen cupboard where the drugs were stored.

“He has admitted storing drugs for someone else, not out of duress but under some type of pressure. He doesn’t use drugs and has found himself being exploited. He’s in debt to a significant amount of money and being used by persons, but now he’s been arrested he’s no longer of use to them,” a defence lawyer said.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan remarked: “There’s something going on here which the court is not fully aware of. The defendant needs to get that phone to police and until he does, I will not be granting bail.”

Geary was remanded in custody to appear again by video-link later this month.