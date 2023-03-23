Cookstown pair accused of car park arson attack

Two men appeared in court today in relation to an arson attack in an underground car park which resulted in three vehicles being completely burnt out.

Cookstown men Paul Matthew Peter Madden (35) and Craig George Ian Watterson (30) are jointly charged with arson, endangering life by damaging the car park and vehicles by fire on March 21.

Watterson, of Union Place, is further accused of damaging a CCTV system.

When the charges were read, Madden, of Molesworth Street, replied, “I understand but I’m not guilty. This is nothing to do with me.”

A detective constable told Strabane Magistrates Court the charges against each accused could be connected.

She explained NI Fire and Rescue Service alerted police to a deliberate blaze in an underground car park in the Molesworth Street area of Cookstown where three vehicles had been destroyed.

The roof of the car park and electrical fittings were also extensively damaged.

An assessment found the structural integrity of the car park has been significantly impacted due to the heat from the blaze.

It was established the fire was started below a block of flats which had to be completely cleared to ventilate the properties to ensure the safety of residents.

CCTV footage obtained from the flats captured two males wearing dark clothing, hats and face coverings entering the apartment complex then later exiting close to where the damaged vehicles were located.

The two males then ran from the car park.

District Judge Alana McSorley released both men on bail of £250 each to reside at addresses approved by police, refrain from alcohol and have no contact with the owners of the damaged vehicles or the car park.

They are also excluded from coming within the 30mph speed limit of Cookstown which includes the block of flats, with Madden expressly warned on this point as his partner resides there.

A prosecuting lawyer advised the case may go to Crown Court in due course given the nature of the alleged offending.

The case was adjourned for mention at Dungannon Magistrates Court next month.