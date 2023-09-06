Council denies charges linked to death of refuse worker knocked down by bin lorry

Chief executive David Jackson, who represented Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council at the Crown Court hearing

A Northern Ireland council today denied health and safety breach charges brought following an inquiry into the death of a refuse worker who was knocked down by a bin lorry.

Limavady father-of-two John Winton (51), who was also an on-call firefighter, died after he was struck by the lorry on which he was a crew member in November 2018.

Members of Mr Winton’s family were in the public gallery at Antrim Crown Court today as a representative for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council appeared to face charges brought following an investigation into the tragic accident.

Council chief executive David Jackson entered not-guilty pleas to two of three charges against the local authority.

The council, with its head office at Cloonavin on Portstewart Road in Coleraine, denied accusations that, as an employer, it failed to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of all its employees on November 6, 2018.

It also denied failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of non-employees on the same date.

The third count, alleging that the council “failed to make a suitable and sufficient assessment of the risks to the health and safety of your employees to which they were exposed whilst they were at work”, was not put.

Defence counsel Ronan Daly told Judge Roseanne McCormick KC that the defence team intend to lodge a No Bill application to have that charge dismissed.

The charges arise following the tragic death of Mr Winton.

The refuse collection worker, who was also a retained firefighter at Limavady Fire Station, died after a road traffic collision at Mount Eden in Limavady at around 7.30am.

As soon as the case was called today, Judge McCormick turned to Mr Winton’s family and told them she wanted to offer “the court’s unreserved sympathy and condolences”, after which she turned to the arraignment of the council.

Following Mr Jackson’s denials, Judge McCormick ordered Mr Daly and prosecuting KC Barra McGrory to lodge their skeleton arguments ahead of the No Bill hearing, which she scheduled for October 11.

She warned that any trial “will most likely be in April, May or June”.

Limavady came to a standstill as mourners lined the streets while Mr Winton’s funeral cortege passed in November 2018.

Members from the NI Fire and Rescue Service formed a guard of honour as the procession passed the station from where he had served his community.

A firefighter’s helmet was placed on top of the coffin as it was carried into the crowded Christ Church in Limavady.

Canon Samuel McVeigh said the building was full to overflowing for the funeral.

“He was a very popular man in the town,” he told the Belfast Telegraph at the time.

“The church has a capacity of around 380, and there were as many people again outside.”

Rev Brian Hassan, a cousin of Mr Winton, described him at the time as “a true gentleman who served his country with distinction”.