Council under fire for spending £648k on failed legal challenge

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council wanted to build a college in public park but bid was thrown out by Court of Appeal

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council (ABC) spent more than £648k on legal advice relating to plans for a college in a public park for which planning permission was quashed by the Court of Appeal, it has emerged.

Planning permission for the proposed £45m Southern Regional College at Craigavon City Park was initially granted back in 2019, but this approval was subsequently overturned by the Court of Appeal last October.

The legal challenge was taken by local resident Clare McCann, with support from the Save Craigavon City Park and Lakes campaign group. Ms McCann was concerned about the green space that would be lost to the new campus. It was also argued that wildlife would be put at risk by the facility.

Appeal court judges ruled in October that the council’s decision to grant planning permission for the college was “unsustainable in law”, in that it breached parts of the Habitats Regulations.

Two other of the successful grounds in the case related to the Craigavon Area Plan 2010 [a Stormont planning policy]. Judges found that the proposed college project was "significantly contrary" to the planning policy.

A fourth successful ground of challenge was that the council failed to notify Stormont’s Department for Infrastructure of the planning application, which would have seen the merger of the Lurgan and Portadown campuses on a single site.

Now it has emerged that the council spent £648,253 in external legal fees relating to the case.

Kelly Laverty of the Save Craigavon City Park and Lakes group, said it should be noted that the actual legal costs are higher, as the council has its own in-house legal team, and the judge awarded costs to the claimant.

She said ABC ratepayers are now paying a significant legal bill, adding: “We do not believe that we, the ratepayer, should have to foot the bill when surcharge is still an available remedy.

“Had we not been awarded legal aid, an unlawful planning application would have slipped through the system. The system is broken and weighted in favour of the applicant.”

Alliance Party MLA Eoin Tennyson added: “That hundreds of thousands of pounds have now been squandered by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council defending this decision [to grant planning permission] is both a scandalous waste of ratepayer’s money and evidence of poor decision-making.

“It is my sincere hope that ABC Council learn the lessons of this saga and move now to protect the area surrounding Craigavon lakes which is a much-loved community asset.”

ABC said: “The council was disappointed by the decision of the Court of Appeal to overturn the planning approval granted to Southern Regional College by council in January 2019.

“This decision came after an initial High Court judgement on December 13 2021 had ruled in the council’s favour on all grounds for challenge.

“This was a complex case, brought against council, which necessitated the appointment of senior legal advisors and other experts.”