Couple accused of murdering Nadia Kalinowska in Newtownabbey 'will not be together at birth of new child'

Flowers and tributes at the family home of Nadia Zofia Kalinowska in Newtownabbey

A couple accused of murdering their five-year-old daughter will not be together for the birth of their new child, it emerged on Friday.

Abdul and Aleksandra Wahab are currently in custody on charges over the death of Nadia Kalinowska at their home in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim.

The youngster was discovered at the Fernagh Drive address on December 15 last year.

Abdul Wahab, 32, was set to mount a bid for compassionate release to join his pregnant wife when she is due to go into labour later this month.

But a judge at Belfast Magistrates' Court dismissed the application on Friday due to current visiting restrictions in hospitals.

Two prison staff are already expected to accompany 26-year-old Aleksandra Wahab when she is admitted to give birth.

She and her husband - Nadia's stepfather - are jointly charged with her murder, causing or allowing the death of a child, and grievous bodily harm with intent over a year-long period.

Previous courts heard claims of neglect towards the youngster.

In June 2018 a health visitor allegedly referred the girl for treatment to black and decaying teeth.

Ten months later the referral ended when Nadia failed to attend appointments.

Police investigating the circumstances surrounding her death were said to have found no toys, dolls or teddy bears at the family home.

And school records revealed a 64% attendance rate, according to the prosecution.

Mr and Mrs Wahab, from Pakistan and Poland respectively, deny all allegations against them.

They claim Nadia sustained the fatal injuries falling down stairs in the middle of the night.

Both accused remain in custody following a series of unsuccessful bail applications.

They were refused amid fears of fleeing and not turning up for any trial.

With a final post mortem report still to be submitted, their cases were adjourned for another four weeks.