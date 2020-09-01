Couple charged with thefts banned from Newry shopping centre

A Dublin couple accused of going on a stealing spree during a cross-border trip are to be barred from a Newry shopping centre, a judge ordered.

The prohibition was imposed on Michael Stokes, 19, and Lisa Sweeney, 22, as they were granted bail on a series of theft charges.

The pair allegedly targeted a number of retailers at the Buttercrane Centre in Newry last Saturday.

They are jointly accused of stealing £192 worth of clothing from JD Sports, cosmetics valued at £167.95 from Boots, and a further £22 worth of cosmetics from Superdrug.

Stokes, of Castleland Park View, Dublin, is also accused of driving while disqualified, having no insurance and attempted criminal damage to a police cell van.

Sweeney, with an address at Gardener Street in the city, is additionally charged with disorderly behaviour at the retail centre.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard they had travelled to Newry to spend the day shopping.

Both defendants were granted bail on condition that they lodge £300 in cash sureties.

District Judge Mark McGarrity also ordered: "They are prohibited from entering the Buttercrane Centre in Newry."

Stokes and Sweeney are due back in court later this month.