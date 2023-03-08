Courier driver caught with £100k of cannabis banned from being alone in vehicle

The teenage accused was refused bail at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

A courier driver stopped in south Belfast with boxes containing £100,000 worth of herbal cannabis is not to be alone in any vehicle, a High Court judge ordered today.

The prohibition was imposed on 43-year-old Stuart Kingsberry as he was granted bail over his alleged connection to a wider operation where drug parcels were sent from England to Northern Ireland.

Kingsberry, of Malfin Drive in Belfast, denies a charge of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Police detained him in his own car near Harberton Drive on February 25 this year.

Four large boxes of herbal cannabis bearing an incomplete address for an apartment block in the area were said to have been discovered in the boot of the vehicle.

Kingsberry, who worked for the Evri courier firm, had allegedly posted fake proof of delivery photographs on the company’s tracking site.

It was an attempt to deceive his unwitting employer’s system, a detective contended at a previous hearing.

Police claimed that the delivery driver actually planned to take the four packages to another undisclosed location for further distribution.

An almost identical package he was said to have delivered on February 16 remains missing.

With the seized cannabis valued at more than £100,000, detectives linked the haul to an organised crime gang based in the north east of England.

A number of other parcels are believed to have been sent to Northern Ireland using the same system, unbeknown to the courier company.

Kingsberry categorically denies any involvement with the drugs.

Defence barrister Richard McConkey set out his client’s account that he had been working lawfully and completely unaware of any cannabis.

Granting bail to the accused, Mr Justice O’Hara ordered Kingsberry to surrender his passport and driving licence as part of the terms of release from custody.

He also checked with the prosecution: “Presumably you want him out of the courier business?”

Based on police concerns the judge then confirmed: “He is not to be unaccompanied in any vehicle.”