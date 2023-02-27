Courier who had over £100k of herbal cannabis ‘uploaded fake image to deceive employers’

A courier arrested in south Belfast with boxes containing more than £100,000 worth of herbal cannabis had allegedly posted a fake proof-of-delivery photograph, a court has heard.

Police claimed 43-year-old Stuart Kingsbury uploaded the false image of a different package in a bid to deceive his employer's tracking system.

His arrest at the weekend has been linked to a wider suspected operation using the unwitting courier firm’s network to send parcels of drugs from the north-east of England to Northern Ireland.

Kingsbury, of Malfin Drive in Belfast, was today remanded in custody on charges of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

The city’s Magistrates Court heard police stopped him in his own car near Harberton Drive on Saturday morning.

Four large boxes of herbal cannabis bearing an incomplete address for an apartment block in the area were discovered in the boot of the vehicle.

A detective said Kingsbury was working for a well-known courier firm at the time and required to post geo-located proof-of-delivery photographs for all packages.

He took a false photo of a different parcel and uploaded it to the company’s tracking site in a bid to show the four boxes of cannabis had been delivered, it was alleged.

“Police believe this was a clear attempt by Mr Kingsbury to deceive the system and show that he has fulfilled his contract as a courier when he had not,” the detective said.

“We further believe that he was going to take these four packages to another location for them to be further distributed later on.”

It was heard that an almost identical package said to have been delivered by Kingsbury on February 16 remains missing.

According to the police case, he interacted with an organised crime gang based in the north-east of England.

“We believe this operation has been ongoing for some time and that many, many packages have been sent to Northern Ireland from Northumbria on a regular basis over the last number of months using this system,” the detective said.

Opposing bail, she claimed Kingsbury was an ideal candidate for that type of crime.

“He has every reason to be driving about with packages in his vehicle,” she contended.

“There currently is an outstanding package somewhere in the network we haven’t yet located… and the loss of the drugs in this case would be in excess of £100,000.”

Defence counsel Richard McConkey confirmed Kingsbury denies knowing anything about the drugs.

“He gave an account that he was engaging in his work, acting lawfully at all times and completely unaware of any cannabis,” the barrister stressed.

Mr McConkey also described concerns his client could interfere with the police investigation as “far-fetched”.

Refusing bail, however, Deputy District Judge Liam McNally ruled that the risks could not be managed by conditions.

He remanded Kingsbury in custody to appear again on March 27.