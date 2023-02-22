Court artist vows to continue campaign for permission to sketch defendants

Artist Bruno Patron with his sketches from inside Laganside court that caused him to be removed. Picture by Peter Morrison

The making and publication of courtroom sketches should be permitted in Northern Ireland’s courts, a professional artist has said.

Bruno Patron, originally from England, has made the claim after he experienced difficulties in gaining entry to a Belfast courthouse on Monday afternoon.

Mr Patron had enquired at the administration office of Laganside Courthouse about whether he had permission to enter court and produce sketches of proceedings.

When he returned after lunch, Mr Patron was confronted by security staff at the courthouse.

He told the Belfast Telegraph: “They said I wasn’t allowed to make any notes inside or outside the court, do any drawings of anyone inside or outside the court, or send drawings to any publication.

“I could tell I was in a difficult situation and so I left. I’m an artist though. I have every right to do a picture of someone who has been found or pleaded guilty.”

Though artists are not permitted to draw inside the court in England, Scotland and Wales, they are allowed to make notes for completing the sketches outside.

There are currently four court artists operating in the UK but new laws introduced in January 2020 allowing cameras into Crown Court have threatened the niche profession in recent years.

Artist Priscilla Coleman made history in 2013 when a judge gave her permission to sketch from inside a hearing at the Supreme Court in London. It was the first time an artist had been permitted to do so in an English courtroom since contempt of court laws were introduced in 1925.

Despite the setback, Mr Patron has vowed he will continue his campaign for permission to complete and distribute sketches of court proceedings.

“I’m going to do it anyway. I’m not going to be stopped; if they prosecute me, they prosecute me. I see no reason why the state should punish me for freedom of expression,” he said.

“What they said was that if I wanted to do anything, I had to get the permission of the judge, but I’m not going to get that permission. I don’t see why I shouldn’t be allowed to do this court artistry and sell them to whoever wants them.”

The Department of Justice confirmed the publication or making of any ‘portrait or sketch arising from court proceedings’ was prohibited by legislation.

"The relevant legislation is the Criminal Justice Act (NI) 1945, Section 29 of which sets out the prohibition on taking photographs or sketches in any court,” said a spokesperson.

"Section 29 (1)(a) makes clear that the prohibition regarding photograph includes the making in any court of “any portrait or sketch of any person” or the publication of any such portrait or sketch.

“There are no plans currently to change the law on the taking or making of images in court. Any proposal for a change in the law would be a matter for an incoming Minister of Justice to consider."