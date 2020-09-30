Court bid to stop Omagh bomber Murphy diverting assets

A legal bid to revoke the transfer of assets by one of the men found liable for the Omagh bombing has been admitted to a fast-track court list in Dublin.

The Commercial Court heard yesterday that the alleged asset transfers were made by Michael Colm Murphy, a discharged bankrupt, to his former wife Anne Murphy and sister-in-law Rita Hoey.

Deputy Official Assignee Denis Ryan, who is in charge of Murphy's bankruptcy, claims that the transfers are an attempt to frustrate his creditors, who include 12 family members of the 1998 Real IRA bombing which claimed 29 lives and injured 300 others.

The Official Assignee (OA) - the court officer who distributes a bankrupt's assets to the creditors - is represented by Edward Farrelly SC.

He claims that five asset transfers, including property, were made when civil and criminal proceedings were pending against Murphy for his alleged role in the atrocity.

Murphy was cleared of all criminal charges in connection with the bombing. He had been convicted in connection with the atrocity by the Special Criminal Court in 2002, which was later overturned on appeal.

In 2013, following a long legal battle, Murphy, who was a successful businessman, was found by Belfast High Court to be liable for the bombing along with three other men.

That court ordered that Murphy, along with Michael McKevitt, Liam Campbell and Seamus Daly, should pay £1.6m damages to the 12 relatives of those killed in the blast.

After they failed to pay, bankruptcy proceedings were taken in the Republic against the trio, and last year they were adjudicated bankrupt.

The transfers, it is claimed, were made by Murphy when he was aware of claims being made against him by the victims of the Omagh bombing to ensure they would be unable to recover his assets.

The assets, which include Murphy's family home, shares he had in companies that own a Dundalk pub, and 30 acres of land, were transferred on dates between April 1999 and October 2001.

It is also alleged that Murphy transferred €340,000 in cash to a trust for the benefit of his children.

The OA claims the trust, of which Ms Murphy and Ms Hoey are trustees, used some of the money to buy a property at Church Street in Dundalk.

In proceedings against Ms Murphy, from Dundalk, Co Louth, and Ms Hoey, from Forkhill in Co Armagh, the OA seeks various orders and declarations.

These include declarations that the OA is the beneficial owner of the assets in question, which are to be held in trust for the benefit of the bankruptcy estate.

Yesterday Mr Farrelly for the OA told Mr Justice David Barniville that the case should be admitted to the fast-track Commercial Court list.

Lawyers for Ms Murphy opposed the application. It was argued that the OA had delayed bringing the proceedings, and that the value of the assets are below the €1m threshold required to allow a case be admitted to the list.

She would have difficulties in meeting the costs of Commercial Court proceedings, it was also argued.

In his ruling Mr Justice Barniville said he was satisfied to admit the case to the list.

He did not accept the OA had delayed in bringing the action, and had given a full explanation regarding the steps taken before commencing the proceedings.

The judge said while there was a dispute over the value of the assets, the proceedings should be admitted to the list.

The action was adjourned to a date in November.