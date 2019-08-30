Court hears claim man urged woman to 'get stuck in' as she beat friend

A woman allegedly beat her friend, inflicting a suspected broken nose, as a man urged her to "get stuck in", the High Court has heard.

Prosecutors claimed Olivia Hayes, 26, repeatedly kicked and punched the other woman about the face during an attack at the accused's east Belfast home.

Hayes, of Dunraven Crescent, faces a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

She was arrested after police were called to the address on February 1 this year.

During a bail application a Crown lawyer said the alleged victim told officers said she was targeted after intervening in an altercation between two men.

The woman claimed one of them slapped her on the face, knocking her to the ground.

Prosecution counsel went on: "The injured party alleged this applicant (Hayes) grabbed her by the hair and punched and kicked her in the face multiple times while the co-accused was shouting 'Get stuck in, keep going'."

The woman appeared badly injured to PSNI officers at the scene, with severe facial cuts and bruising.

"Paramedics informed police they believed her nose had been broken," the lawyer added.

Opposing Hayes' bid to be released from custody again, counsel contended that she has repeatedly breached and disregarded previously imposed conditions.

Stephen Toal, defending, told the court that the two women were friends prior to the alleged assault.

He also said they have resumed contact, posting on Facebook, in the intervening period.

Referring to his client, Mr Toal said: "This young lady doesn't have the life skills to understand things properly.

"She understood that if the complainant contacted her it was permissible for her to return that contact."

Granting bail, Mr Justice Huddleston stressed he was giving Hayes "one opportunity to try and turn things around".

He imposed a curfew, electronic tagging and barred her from any further contact with the alleged victim.