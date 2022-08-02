Court hears lorry driver confronted over theft of £10,000 steel load sold for scrap said: ‘Sorry, I just had to try it’

A man has appeared in court accused of destroying his neighbour’s plants with bleach

A lorry driver allegedly stole £10,000 worth of steel he was transporting at Belfast Docks in “a moment of madness”, the High Court has heard.

Terence McVarnock, 55, is accused of taking the shipment to a scrap metal yard to be sold and shredded.

Prosecutors claimed that when confronted about the scam he replied: “Sorry, I just had to try it.”

McVarnock, of Lurgan Road in Glenavy, Co Antrim, faces a charge of theft over the incident on July 25.

The court heard he had been hired to help transfer grade one and grade two steel from a recycling depot at Duncrue Street in Belfast to Pollock Dock.

But it was discovered that one of four planned runs had not been completed.

Crown lawyer Fiona O’Kane said McVarnock subsequently admitted he took that load to an unsuspecting scrap metal yard and sold it there.

“The cost of the metal is indicated to be £10,000,” she disclosed.

Mr Justice McAlinden was told McVarnock received a cheque for just under £3,500 which he then gave to his employer.

“After he handed it over, he said ‘Sorry, I just had to try it’,” Mrs O’Kane added.

Although the metal was shredded the same day, a quantity to the same value was returned once the scrap metal merchant learned of the circumstances.

Seeking bail for the accused, defence barrister Patrick Taylor argued that he should be released to help his daughter and look after the dogs and goats he keeps.

“This was a dishonest offence and one utterly lacking in sophistication,” counsel said.

“He was essentially caught red-handed; his explanation is that this was a moment of madness, and he deeply regrets the course that he took.

“He had established a relationship of trust with his employer which has now been utterly shattered.”

At one point in the hearing McVarnock assured the judge that his actions were not because of any debts.

“It was just a stupid thought for one second,” he claimed.

Granting bail to the accused, Mr Justice McAlinden described the alleged theft as a one-off “act of desperation”.