Court hears man threatened 50 year campaign over £300 debt

A man accused of holding a knife to a kebab shop worker's throat over a £300 debt allegedly vowed to keep targeting the premises for up to 50 years, the High Court heard on Wednesday.

Prosecutors claimed Qader Nazeti, 19, launched two attacks at the fast-food outlet in Belfast city centre within a matter of hours.

He was said to have threatened to break the victim's pacemaker, and also attempt to smash his way inside as the employee erected a barricade.

Nazeti, an Afghan national with an address at Cavendish Square in Belfast, was refused bail.

He faces charges of burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, threats to kill, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage and possessing offensive weapons - namely a knife and a metal bar.

The alleged offences relate to two separate encounters on September 16 and 18 at the kebab shop on Upper Arthur Street.

Referring to the first incident, Crown lawyer Conor Maguire claimed Nazeti followed the victim into the kitchen area, grabbed him by the chest where a pacemaker is fitted, and stated: "I'm going to break it, you're dead."

The accused then allegedly picked up a serrated knife and held it close to the man's throat as he tried to back away.

Nazeti was arrested and later released on condition that he kept away from the shop.

But within hours he returned as the employee was locking up the shutters and kicked the glass door until it smashed, according to the prosecution.

A chair placed in front of the entrance was allegedly knocked away, striking and inflicting a cut on the man.

The court was told when Nazeti was detained again he told a custody sergeant: "I will kill him".

During interviews he stated that he would keep harassing the injured party until a debt is repaid.

Opposing bail, Mr Maguire contended: "The applicant said if it took him 50 years to get his money back he would continue damaging the kebab shop."

Patrick Tyalor, defending, confirmed the alleged offences relate to a £300 debt.

"He has become frustrated as he's a man of limited means and it was a significant sum outstanding," the barrister added.

Ruling that Nazeti must remain in custody, Mr Justice Huddleston cited risks of re-offending and interference with a witness.

The judge pointed out: "The second alleged set of offences happened virtually instantaneously on being released."