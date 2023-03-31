Court quashes customs hold as Belfast firm’s imported horror-themed masks wrongly classified as ‘toys’

A consignment of horror-themed masks imported into Northern Ireland from the USA were wrongly classified as toys and unlawfully detained, a High Court judge ruled.

Mr Justice Humphreys quashed Belfast City Council’s decision to impose a customs hold on the batch of Halloween products.

His verdict came in a challenge by distribution company Palmer Agencies Ltd to the importation arrangements.

The Belfast-based firm, which specialises in the party and Halloween markets, took legal action over a consignment brought in from America in October 2021.

Following inspections and tests, 13 products were detained for failing to comply with the Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011.

Goods subjected to the hold included ‘Scary Movie’ and ghost face masks.

In its application for judicial review, Palmer Agencies argued that the Council had been wrong to classify nine of the items as toys because they were sized and intended for adults.

The authority then unlawfully subjected them to permanent detention, it was contended.

According to the Regulations, toys are defined as “products designed or intended (whether or not exclusively) for use in play by children under 14 years of age".

A chartered textile technologist who examined the consignment identified four items as either child costumes carrying a warning for choking hazards or containing conflicting age-related information.

But the rest of the batch were all labelled as being adult carnival costumes not intended for children and recommended for ages 15 and upwards.

Those products related to ‘horror’ themes associated with adult related films or video games, the expert concluded.

Citing a European Commission guidance document, Mr Justice Humphreys identified no evidence that nine of the items were manufactured, sized or intended for use by children under 14.

He also pointed out that the products were labelled to be used by, and based on films intended for viewing by, adults only.

“All these pieces of evidence point inexorably in the direction of a finding that the products in question are not toys,” the judge said.

“This has caused evident unfairness to the applicant.”

He ruled: “The respondent has therefore acted unlawfully in classifying (nine) items as toys within the meaning of the 2011 Regulations.”

Dealing with the Council’s powers to detain the goods under the Market Surveillance (Northern Ireland) Regulations 2021, Mr Justice Humphreys held that the decision was taken without a right to appeal or legal authority.

He concluded: “I therefore quash the decision of the respondent to subject all the goods in the October consignment to detention.”