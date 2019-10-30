Court told of more allegations against ex-GAA treasurer McKenna

More victims have come forward to raise allegations against GAA treasurer Thomas McKenna, a court has been told.

The 59-year-old appeared at Newry Magistrates Court via videolink, on Wednesday, October 30, where a prosecuting lawyer told District Judge Eamon King about the development and asked him to order McKenna to attend court next month, when the police will ask for him to be released into their custody for questioning.

McKenna, whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison, is accused of the sexual abuse of 12 victims spanning a period of almost 30 years.

He is charged with ten offences against three males including. five counts of sexual assault and three counts of indecent assault.

On a second indictment, the he faces 17 charges alleged to have been committed between 1988 and his arrest in August last year.

They include two gross indecency offences, one of which was against a child.

He is also charged with sexual assault, voyeurism and eight counts of indecent assault, along with making and possessing indecent photographs of children.

The retired postman, who was treasurer for Crossmaglen Rangers, is further alleged to have interfered with mail during his time of employment.

Judge King remanded him back into custody and ordered him to be produced to court on November 20.