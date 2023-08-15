Court told of three deaths and five heart attacks linked to drugs in Derry and Strabane last weekend

Police are trying to locate a variant of the drug pregabalin, which they’ve linked to three deaths and five cardiac arrests last weekend in Derry and Strabane.

The disclosure was made at Derry Magistrates’ Court by a police officer in the case of a 36-year-old woman who is charged with possessing, possessing with intent to supply and with being concerned in supplying pregabalin.

The defendant, who was granted anonymity after a police officer said she could be at risk from criminal elements in the city, was refused bail and remanded in custody.

The officer told District Judge Barney McElholm that the pregabalin tablets were four times stronger than normal and that six blister packs of the drugs were missing.

He said the defendant was arrested after the police were called to an address last Saturday following a report that a 20-year-old man had suffered a cardiac arrest. The man, who passed away, had a 15-tablet blister pack on him, with three of the pills missing.

His friend gave the police details of a woman who had sold them the drugs.

Officers went to the defendant's address where they found 76 pregabalin tablets, which matched those found on the deceased, as well as a sum of money.

The officer added that during interview following her arrest, the defendant said she was aware the batch of pregabalin was so strong that she had reduced her daily intake from 15 to four.

She said she bought them from her dealer, but refused to name this person to police.

The judge said that "people with grossly evil intent" were making new drug variants and warned that anyone involved in the supply chain would, upon conviction, be met with the full force of the law.