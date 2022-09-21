Crack cocaine addict stole TV sets and vacuum cleaners to feed £500 a day drug habit, court told

A crack cocaine addict allegedly stole television sets and vacuum cleaners during a high-value crime spree to fund his £500 a day habit, the High Court heard.

Desmond Savage, 46, is also accused of taking jewellery and perfume from retailers in Northern Ireland targeted over a five-month period.

A judge was told he has made admissions and apologised for his actions.

Savage, of Downe Avenue in Downpatrick, faces 14 counts of theft or attempted theft on dates between January and May this year.

The charges cover thousands of pounds worth of jewellery televisions, vacuum cleaners, power washers, clothing, alcoholic beverages, perfume, aftershave and tanning lotion stocked in a range of stores.

As Savage mounted an application for bail, prosecution counsel Michael Wilson contended: “This was a crime spree (involving) over a dozen thefts of high-value items… several occurred in the middle of the afternoon.”

According to Mr Wilson, the accused made full admissions during police interviews.

“He apologised and stated that he stole the items to fuel his crack cocaine addiction,” the barrister added.

“He outlined to police that it was costing him £500 a day.”

Richard McConkey, defending, agreed that his client had been candid about the motivation for the alleged offences.

“He fell into a cycle of addiction… but he’s effectively gone cold turkey and is now drug-free,” Mr McConkey submitted.

Adjourning the case, Lord Justice McCloskey requested more information before reaching any decision about releasing Savage from custody.