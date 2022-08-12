Criminal proceedings start against 13-year-old after alleged sectarian attack at north Belfast KFC

The case relates to an incident at a KFC outlet on Brougham Street.

Criminal proceedings have commenced against a 13-year-old boy in connection with an alleged sectarian attack at a fast food restaurant in north Belfast.

He is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm to another youth on July 3 this year.

The alleged victim, also aged 13, reportedly sustained injuries to his face which required hospital treatment.

Police said it was being treated as a sectarian-motivated hate crime.

The accused, who cannot be identified, had been due to make a first appearance at Belfast Youth Court today.

However, a defence lawyer confirmed he would not be attending the hearing.

“I believe (he is on) some sort of placement at the moment,” she added.

District Judge George Conner was told that an investigation file and prosecution decision is due at the end of this month.

With the defendant remaining on police bail, Mr Conner adjourned the case for four weeks.

He said: “If I take it to September 9, hopefully we will have a decision.”