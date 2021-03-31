Crisis service access 'might have saved suicidal teen'

Inquest hears man had been due to enter residential treatment centre

The family doctor of a Londonderry teenager whose body was recovered from the River Foyle in February 2014 has told a coroner she believes he may not have died if he had been able to access weekend crisis services.

Andrew Quigley (19), who lived in the Galliagh area of Derry, had sought help with his addiction to drugs and was due to enter a residential treatment centre in Omagh on November 18, 2013, an inquest into his death has heard.

However, after abstaining from drugs for the six weeks required before acceptance to the treatment centre, Mr Quigley suffered a relapse on his 19th birthday on November 2.

He told his counsellor he deeply regretted his relapse but was discharged from Addiction Services on December 10 when he failed to attend two consecutive appointments.

The inquest heard that Mr Quigley attended the Western Trust's acute mental health inpatient unit, Grangewood, on November 8 where he told staff he had taken an overdose and was feeling suicidal.

He was referred to Altnagelvin hospital's A&E and was seen in a ward there the following day by a mental health practitioner who assessed Mr Quigley was not a danger to himself.

Mr Quigley's GP, Dr Eileen Devlin told Coroner Ann-Louise Toal that her patient had taken an overdose in February and May 2013 and had been admitted to Grangewood on August 2013 after he was found "distressed and agitated" on the Foyle Bridge.

Dr Devlin said that after being referred to the trust's addiction services, Mr Quigley reported to her in September and October that he had been feeling "a lot better" and "positive".

Following his relapse, Dr Devlin said Mr Quigley expressed relief that his overdose in November had not been successful and that he was looking forward to re-engaging with the addiction services.

However, she said he contacted her again in January 2014 upset but agreed to attend a follow up appointment on January 21.

Following his death, Dr Devlin wrote to the Northern Ireland Coroner in 2018 stating her belief that more support is needed for people who may have difficulties with mental health.

She said: "I think that if Andrew had some support or a drop in centre on the Saturday, he might have survived."

However, Ciaran McKenny from the Trust's Adult Mental Health Service, who was the lead investigator in a Serious Incident Assessment following Mr Quigley's death, said there were a range of weekend services available at Altnagelvin hospital at the time.

"We have a service at the weekend and we will respond within two hours of a referral from A&E so our clients are seen promptly and there will be support through home treatment."

He also highlighted a number of services that were available in Derry since Mr Quigley's death, including a Community Crisis Intervention Service operated by Extern from Thursday to Monday.

The court also heard that the services offered at the addiction treatment centre in Omagh have been expanded to include a detox centre which was not in place in 2014.

The inquest resumes on April 1, when Coroner Toal will present her findings.

If you, or anyone close to you, is affected by any issues in this article, please contact the Samaritans free on 116123 or Lifeline on 080 8808 8000