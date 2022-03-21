Crossgar man ‘had cocaine worth £190k under moped seat’, court told

A motorcyclist accused of having nearly £200,000 worth of cocaine stored under his seat is to remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

Jackie Kirkwood was refused bail amid claims that he had the consignment when stopped by police in east Belfast.

The 44-year-old, of Everogue Lane in Crossgar, Co Down, faces charges of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply, as well as having quantities of Class B and C drugs.

Prosecution counsel Adrian Higgins said Kirkwood was travelling on a Yamaha moped which officers pulled over and searched in the Beersbridge Road area on November 10 last year.

“Within the storage compartment under the seat police found a large quantity of suspected cocaine,” the barrister disclosed.

The haul, including compressed blocks and further amounts in bags, has an estimated street value of £190,000.

Kirkwood was riding the scooter despite having received a motoring ban earlier in the year, it was contended.

He is also charged with driving while disqualified and without insurance in connection with the incident.

Follow-up searches at his home allegedly led to the recovery of small amounts of cannabis and diazepam.

During a previous hearing police claimed he is involved with others in an organised crime network supplying drugs.

Defence lawyers stressed that Kirkwood denies the charges or knowing anything about what was found in the motorbike compartment.

His barrister, Richard McConkey, argued that he should be released due to the anticipated delay in securing a trial.

“Realistically, this case will not be heard before the summer,” Mr McConkey predicted.

Denying bail, however, Mr Justice Huddleston identified a potential risk of re-offending.

The judge stated: “I’m far from satisfied that any conditions the court could impose would be appropriate.”