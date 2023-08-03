Cruel conman who stole money from woman with Down syndrome handed jail sentence then bailed

A cruel conman who swindled money from a woman with Down syndrome in a “despicable” fraud has been handed a five-month jail sentence.

Although District Judge Rosie Watters jailed Darragh Claxton at Lisburn Magistrates Court, she reluctantly freed the 20-year-old on bail pending an appeal of the sentence.

“He has targeted the most vulnerable people in our society,” said the judge who described the offences as “despicable.”

“It’s awful — taking advantage of peoples’ vulnerabilities to that extent,” she told the court.

“I mean honestly, these are people who are trying to live independently in society and it’s difficult enough for them never mind being targeted by somebody like this.”

At an earlier hearing, Claxton, from Nicholson Gardens in Lisburn, entered guilty pleas to a total of five charges including harassment and two counts each of fraud by false representation and engaging in aggressive commercial practice on dates between November 2021 and September 2022.

In court today , a prosecuting lawyer outlined how a support worker contacted police in September last year to report how a male had been cold calling at the home of a couple with Down’s syndrome, demanding payment for work he had allegedly done.

According to the support worker, the male had called more than once and he had been given £80-85, with the victim reporting that she wasn’t even sure if he had done any work but she paid him just “to make him go away”.

Police enquiries established the same male had called another house in the same street including on one occasion when he had “a pastor with him”.

That victim asked him for details, said the lawyer, and while Claxton gave the victim a phone number that transpired to belong to an associate of his.

Having obtained a description and the phone number, police enquiries lea officers to Claxton who, according to defence counsel Patrick Taylor, “is making genuine efforts to change his lifestyle”.

“It’s a difficult sentencing exercise,” said the barrister who conceded that Claxton had been sentenced for similar offending, this time committed against elderly victims, a short time before he committed these offences.

The offences against the elderly are awaiting the outcome of an appeal said Mr Taylor, who added that Claxton “hasn’t come to police attention” and is now working with the authorities as regards contact with his child.

“There’s no doubt that the custody threshold has been passed,” he told the judge but he urged her not to send the conman straight to jail.

Ms Watters told the barrister that he “would struggle to find anybody who doesn’t think” Claxton deserved to go to prison.

In addition to the five-month jail sentence, the judge also imposed fines amounting to £500.