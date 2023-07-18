Crumlin man accused of sexually abusing underage teen

A Co Antrim man accused of sexually abusing and communicating with an underage teenager will face Crown court, a court heard today.

Standing in the dock of Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, 21-year-old Nathan Millar spoke only to confirm that he understood the five charges against him, all alleged to have been committed between February 1 and June 21 this year.

Miller, from Camlin Gardens in Crumlin, is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a child aged 13-16, inciting or causing the teenager to engage in sexual activity, sexual communication with the child, causing her to watch him performing a sexual act and possessing an indecent image of a child.

While a police officer gave evidence that he believed he could connect Millar to each of the charges, a prosecution lawyer confirmed “the matter will go in indictment” to the Crown court.

“A full file has been requested and that is due to be received by the PPS on 14 August,” said the lawyer who applied for a four-week adjournment.

Defence counsel Grant Powles raised no objections so freeing Millar on bail, Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter put the case back to 15 August.