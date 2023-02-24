Crumlin man who ‘got involved in drugs to pay off sons’ debts’ jailed

A Co Antrim chauffeur who admitted supplying drugs to family and friends has been jailed for 13 months.

At Belfast Crown Court, James Nelson was handed a 26-month sentence, divided equally between prison and licence, for five offences in December 2021.

Following his arrest, the 50-year-old, from Randox Road in Crumlin, claimed he became involved in the supply of drugs when trying to pay off drug debts racked up by his sons.

Branding this "a bizarre story", Judge Richard Greene KC said while he accepted Nelson's business as an executive chauffeur would be affected by his incarceration, the offences warranted a prison sentence.

It was heard that on December 15, 2021, a police surveillance team stopped a car, and following a search of the boot, 60 grams of cannabis were located alongside £20,000 in cash.

Following this, Nelson’s home was searched, with quantities of herbal cannabis and 26 grams of high purity cocaine being seized.

After being arrested, Nelson admitted possessing the drugs found in his home. He also confessed to cutting the cocaine in his property and selling it to family and friends.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to five charges including possessing criminal property on December 15, 2021, as well as possessing class A and class B drugs with intent to supply.

Defence submissions made by barrister Aaron Thompson indicated Nelson's arrest had been a "wake-up call". He also asked Judge Greene to note his client's long-standing work record.

The judge replied: "The issue of how he came to supply class A and B drugs from a standing position of trying to help his sons is, in my view, something of a bizarre story."