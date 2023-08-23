‘Cry for help’: Man who walked through north Belfast with loaded submachine gun ‘wanted to be arrested’

A man walked through a north Belfast neighbourhood carrying a loaded submachine gun in a “cry for help”, the High Court has heard.

David Savage, 28, wanted to be arrested because he was sick of being used to store the improvised weapon, a judge was told.

Details emerged as Savage, of Cliftonville Road in the city, was refused bail.

He faces charges of possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances and having a loaded gun while drunk or under the influence of drugs.

Prosecutors said police were contacted when he left his home with the weapon in the early hours of May 29.

He was then observed on security cameras in the Hillview Road area, walking about the street in clear view.

Officers detained Savage and recovered an improvised submachine gun and rounds of ammunition.

Tests confirmed that it was a functioning weapon which may have been fired in the past, a Crown lawyer disclosed.

Savage, who is further charged with carrying a firearm and ammunition in a public place, indicated the gun had previously been stored in a “safe place” somewhere in the Cavehill area.

During interviews he claimed that he had stored it for “bad guys”, the court heard.

Counsel added: “He said he was sick of being used… and tried to get rid of it.”

Defence barrister John O’Connor argued that Savage had just had enough of being under duress.

“He phoned the police in a cry for help and walked down the street in the direction of the police station,” Mr O’Connor submitted.

“In full view of where he knew there was a camera he was seen loading (the gun) to make sure police were aware it was real and not just a hoax call.”

Denying bail, however, Mr Justice Rooney cited the risk of further offences.

He pointed out: “I’m dealing with an individual who had an improvised submachine gun and live ammunition.

“I’m also told this weapon may have been fired previously.”