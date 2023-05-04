Cullybackey man accused of murder bid ordered to stand trial

A Co Antrim man was today ordered to stand trial accused of trying to kill a man whose house he allegedly broke into.

Appearing at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court by video-link from prison, Aaron McIlhatton (29) confirmed he was aware of the three charges against him.

The Cullybackey resident is accused of attempting to murder a male complainant on September 14 last year.

He is also accused of aggravated burglary at a house on Grove Road in Ballymena and inflicting grievous bodily harm on a male while armed with a knife.

McIlhatton, from Haughtons Hall, is also accused of possessing a firearm or imitation gun with intent to cause fear on the same date.

None of the alleged facts were opened in court but, in a statement released at the time, a police spokesperson said that, at around 4am on September 14, “a man forced his way into the property through the front door and made his way inside, where he stabbed a male occupant a number of times, causing serious injuries to his head, neck and abdomen. The injured man was taken to hospital following the incident, where he remains in a serious condition.”

In court today, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a case for the accused to answer, which was conceded by defence counsel Mark O’Connor.

Deputy District Judge Jonathan Connolly said that, having read the papers and police interviews, “I’m satisfied there is a case to answer”.

The judge remanded McIlhatton back into custody and returned the case to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on June 1.