Cullybackey man denies attempted murder of man in Ballymena

A Co Antrim man today denied trying to kill a man whose house he allegedly broke into.

Aaron McIlhatton (29) appeared at Antrim Crown Court by video-link from prison to plead not guilty to each of the three charges against him.

McIlhatton, from Haughtons Hall in Cullybackey, is accused of attempted murder of a male on September 14 last year.

On the same date, he is accused of aggravated burglary at a house on Grove Road, Ballymena, when he was armed with a knife and inflicted grievous bodily harm (GBH) on the same man.

He is also charged with possessing a firearm or imitation gun with intent to cause fear.

None of the alleged facts were opened in court today, but in a statement released at the time, a police spokesperson disclosed that at around 4am “a man forced his way into the property through the front door and made his way inside, where he stabbed a male occupant a number of times, causing serious injuries to his head, neck and abdomen”.

“The injured man was taken to hospital following the incident, where he remains in a serious condition,” continued the statement.

In court, prosecuting counsel Suzanne Gallagher said the trial “will last around a week, just to be on the safe side”.

Defence counsel Mark O’Connor agreed it was a “difficult and complicated case”.

Remanding McIlhatton back into custody, Judge Alistair Devlin scheduled the trial to begin on October 2.