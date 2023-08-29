Cullybackey woman admits drunken assaults on flight crew

A Co Antrim woman today admitted assaulting four cabin crew staff and being drunk on a plane.

Defence counsel Aaron Thompson told Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, that Heather McCarroll was entering guilty pleas to four charges of common assault and a further charge of being drunk on a plane.

However, he said the 38-year-old denied four further charges arising from the incident on a Jet2 flight on September 6, last year.

McCarroll, from Kilmakevit Square in Cullybackey, still denies endangering the safety of an aircraft and behaving in a “threatening, abusive, insulting or disorderly manner towards a member of the crew of an aircraft”.

She also denies failing to obey the lawful command of a pilot and causing criminal damage to a bathroom belonging to Jet2.

Applying for the case to be adjourned for two weeks, Mr Thompson told District Judge Amanda Brady: “I’m going to write to the prosecution in the meantime…We can probably resolve this without a contest.”

“I have spoken to her and she has a pretty straightforward attitude,” he told the Judge Brady, who put the case back to September 12.